Good Morning, New Orleans! It’s freezing on the Northshore this morning only. Chilly weather is with us only briefly before warming up this weekend. Look for a quick warm up in temperatures this afternoon thanks to dry air and clear skies along with mostly calm winds.

Temperatures begin to rebound some on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s North. Across the Northshore and South Mississippi, temperatures will stay above freezing.

Tonight, temperatures are set to drop into the low to mid 40s and upper 50s for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain.

The warm-up continues Thursday and Friday with high temperatures returning to the 70s.

Rain chances will be close to zero today and most of Thursday before increasing Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms are likely late Thursday night with off and on rain each day Friday through Sunday. Daily rain chances will be at at 60 to 70 percent through the weekend.