We have another day or two of spring weather before big changes move in for the second half of the week.

Our next big cold front still looks like it will be moving through on Wednesday. This will bring a line of storms with it that could produce severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather. This means isolated tornadoes will be possible along with gusty winds. There will also be the chance for heavy rain.

At this point it looks like the system is slowing down. There will be the chance for a few showers or storms later Tuesday but right now that doesn’t look likely. It seems that most of the rain will hold off until Wednesday morning or even later depending on the timing. The slower movement would mean a bit lower severe threat but a higher threat of street flooding.

Once that front moves through we will see much cooler weather push in. Highs will go from the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday to only in the mid to upper 50s by Thursday and Friday.

Stay aware of weather conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday and have a way to get warnings if they are issued.