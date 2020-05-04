Cold weather fans, rejoice! Series of May cold fronts on the way!

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says we aren’t done with the cool spring mornings just yet! Series of cold fronts on the way!

First things first…it will be hot and humid Tuesday! High temps in the upper 80s with heat index values near 90.

Late in the evening into Tuesday night, a weak cold front will move in! This will give a 20-30% chance for a few spotty showers/stray thunderstorm.

Wednesday-Thursday will be LOVELY! High temps in the low 80s and lots of sunshine. Low temps in the upper 50s north of the lake, low 60s south of the lake.

By Friday, a stronger cold front will begin to swing our way. Ahead of the front, temps will climb into the upper 80s. Late Friday into Friday night, showers and a few thunderstorms appear likely. Severe risk appears minimal at this time.

In the wake of this cold front, temperatures will be WAY cooler! Many spots will be 5-15 degrees below average Friday night-Sunday.

Low temperatures on Saturday-Monday mornings will be abnormally chilly for this time of year. A few spots north of the lake could even see upper 40s Sunday morning.

Soak up the lovely, cooler weather! Summer heat is not far away.