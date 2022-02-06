Clear skies and calm weather continue along the Gulf Coast as high pressure sits over the region. Tonight, temperatures will be chilly again with overnight lows reaching the lower 30s north and west of Lake Pontchartrain and in the mid to upper 30s south of the lake. Frost will be possible for a few areas along the Northshore.

Heading into Monday, a disturbance moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico, sending cloudy skies our way, but the rain associated with this system should remain offshore. We cannot rule out a pop up shower or two, but the chance for precipitation is low at less than 20 percent.

With the extra cloud cover Monday, temperatures may not warm much more than what we saw Sunday afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the lower to mid 50s by the middle of the day with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday after clouds clear in the morning. Sunny skies will stick around through the remainder of the week which will allow for a gradual warm up. Afternoon high temperatures should return to the 60s by Thursday.