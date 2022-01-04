Cold Tuesday, warming up Wednesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Tuesday and Happy New Year! The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we have been waking up in the 30s! Hard freeze warnings and freeze warnings remained in effect until 10AM. Pets and plants won’t need to be inside again tonight.

Tonight, anticipate 40s or 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so no more concerns for pets and plants at that point.

Once again, a warmrt forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday. We have more information on WGNO News at 11AM!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 60° 51°

Wednesday

68° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 68° 61°

Thursday

74° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 74° 42°

Friday

58° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 58° 54°

Saturday

73° / 69°
Rain
Rain 71% 73° 69°

Sunday

78° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 78° 55°

Monday

59° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 59° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
53°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
56°

55°

6 PM
Clear
2%
55°

53°

7 PM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

8 PM
Clear
5%
52°

52°

9 PM
Clear
6%
52°

52°

10 PM
Clear
6%
52°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

53°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
53°

53°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
53°

54°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
54°

54°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
56°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
56°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News