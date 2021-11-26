Cold tonight then rain tomorrow night

Cooler air has settled into the region behind the front from Thursday night and we will struggle to warm much through the day.

Winds will be in the 10-15 range through the morning and then staying around 10 by the afternoon. Look for periods of sun and clouds through the day. Overall it will stay chilly with afternoon temperatures only around 60-62 for the high. Most of the day will be in the upper 50s.

Look for a cold night tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s in the north with low to mid 40s south. Frost will be possible by Saturday morning.

Saturday we stay in the mid 60s as clouds move back in through the day. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. We dry out by Sunday afternoon with low 60s for highs.