Cold tonight then rain tomorrow night

Cooler air has settled into the region behind the front from Thursday night and we will struggle to warm much through the day.

Winds will be in the 10-15 range through the morning and then staying around 10 by the afternoon. Look for periods of sun and clouds through the day. Overall it will stay chilly with afternoon temperatures only around 60-62 for the high. Most of the day will be in the upper 50s.

Look for a cold night tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s in the north with low to mid 40s south. Frost will be possible by Saturday morning.

Saturday we stay in the mid 60s as clouds move back in through the day. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. We dry out by Sunday afternoon with low 60s for highs.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

61° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 47°

Saturday

65° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 65° 51°

Sunday

58° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 65% 58° 49°

Monday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 68° 54°

Wednesday

71° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 56°

Thursday

72° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 72° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

53°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

