NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early freeze is possible for some areas Thursday morning as we get this winter preview across the deep south.

As winds continue to calm overnight, some locations may see morning low temperatures become even colder. Less wind allows for more efficient cooling near the surface.

Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s north of the lakes, but some spots farther inland may even reach the low 30s. A light freeze is possible and a Freeze Warning is in effect north of I-10 and I-12 across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.

Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will likely remain a little warmer in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and low 70s by Friday. Expect highs in the upper 70s over the weekend.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts