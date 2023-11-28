NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chilly weather is expected for the next day or two before warming up this weekend. Look for a quick drop in temperatures this evening thanks to dry air and clear skies along with mostly calm winds.

Tonight, temperatures are set to drop into the low to mid 40s for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain. Across the Northshore and South Mississippi, a light freeze is possible as temperatures dip into the low 30s for a few hours close to sunrise.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Wednesday for locations north of the I-10/I-12 corridor. It may be a good idea to protect sensitive vegetation and bring outdoor pets inside during the cold weather.

Temperatures begin to rebound some on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. The warm-up continues Thursday and Friday with high temperatures returning to the 70s.

Rain chances will be close to zero through Wednesday and most of Thursday before increasing Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms are likely late Thursday night with off and on rain each day Friday through Sunday. Daily rain chances will be at at 60 to 70 percent through the weekend.

