Cold today and then very cold tonight

Rain continues to move across the area Friday morning with some freezing rain and sleet mixed in at times to the west and northwest. This moisture will continue moving through during the morning and then move out before noon. The precipitation is light enough where we are seeing the freezing rain that roads should mostly remain ok, with a glaze possible on elevated surfaces.

The main story the next couple of days will be the cold temperatures. Temperatures only warm into the low 40s this afternoon with cloudy skies. After that very cold air moves in tonight.

We have a hard freeze warning in effect for many areas north of I-10 including southern Mississippi. These are the spots you need to wrap up the pipes and outdoor faucets along with the plants and pets. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 20s by Saturday morning and again on Sunday morning.

South shore areas are under a freeze warning and it would be a good idea to protect the plants.

After a cold day today we see sun through the weekend but highs will only be in the low to mid 50s.

Friday

42° / 33°
AM Rain
AM Rain 96% 42° 33°

Saturday

49° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 49° 33°

Sunday

52° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 52° 38°

Monday

59° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 59° 52°

Tuesday

58° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 44% 58° 44°

Wednesday

52° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 52° 37°

Thursday

50° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 50° 42°

35°

8 AM
Light Rain
83%
35°

35°

9 AM
Showers
61%
35°

35°

10 AM
Rain
80%
35°

36°

11 AM
Showers
53%
36°

37°

12 PM
Cloudy
9%
37°

38°

1 PM
Cloudy
8%
38°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
39°

40°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
40°

41°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
41°

41°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
41°

42°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
41°

41°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
37°

36°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
3%
35°

35°

5 AM
Clear
3%
35°

35°

6 AM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
34°

