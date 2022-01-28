The wind has already calmed down across most of the area except a few spots on the south shore Friday evening. This is allowing temperatures to drop very quickly and means we could see some areas to the north approaching the mid 20s by Saturday morning.

Tonight will be the coldest over the next few with the mid to upper 20s to the north and low to mid 30s to the south by Saturday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for part of the south shore as temperatures drop below freezing. That will also happen on the north shore but these are areas that may not have had a freeze with the last cold shot.

The weekend will be sunny but we start of cool on Saturday. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s and it will take a while for that to happen. After that Sunday looks very nice with low 60s by the afternoon.

We will continue to see warmer temperatures for the first half of next week. Right now it looks like rain chances start to come back by late Tuesday into Wednesday.