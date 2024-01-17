NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the freezing temperatures, you may have a hard time starting your car. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with an expert on how you can keep your car cranking.

Starting your car is more difficult when temperatures dip.

“You need more power than you normally would to start the car,” said AAA Public Affairs Specialist Don Redman.

According to Redman, car batteries just don’t have the same power when it is freezing.

“It decreases by 30 %, the efficiency of the battery, so if you’re starting off with a weak battery, suddenly you need all the power and then some. You will find yourself unfortunately not able to start your car,” Redman said.

The signs are there that your car battery may die in the cold if it’s acting sluggish to start.

“Check your battery and if it is three-years-old or older, then you may want to have a load test. Take it to a mechanic if they are available or sometimes auto parts will do a check of your battery,” Redman said.

When it is cold, AAA advises you to make sure to check your tires because they become underinflated and make sure the treads on your tires are strong for icy road conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts