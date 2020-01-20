Cold start to the week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are chilly to start the week Monday after a cold front that pushed through Saturday night. Afternoon highs will struggle to get much above 50 through the day. Expect a breeze to continue especially along the south shore which will add the extra chill for you.

Clear skies today continue into tonight and as winds drop off expect temperatures to quickly drop through the overnight time frame. Lows by Tuesday morning will be around 29-30 north of the lakes. It’s going to be a light freeze across these areas. You will want to protect any pets and plants overnight.

Look for low to mid 30s on the south shore.

Temperatures stay chilly through Wednesday ahead of the next storm system.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 49° 39°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 58° 51°

Thursday

67° / 51°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 67° 51°

Friday

60° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 60° 47°

Saturday

62° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 51°

Sunday

61° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 61° 52°

Monday

65° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 65° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

45°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
43°

47°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

Popular

Latest News

More News