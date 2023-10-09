NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans, and Happy Monday! Cooler and drier air have settled in for the morning in the wake of a cold front. We are waking up in the 40s and 50s with a significant jump to 80s by this afternoon on both sides of the lake.

Expect dry conditions for the next 48 hours, leading to dangerous fire weather conditions. A statewide burn ban is in effect until further notice.

Rain chances look to increase to 70+ percent Wednesday with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall expected. Chances linger into Thursday, as well, so we should have an improved Drought Index update at that point.

Another round of cooler temperatures and low humidity are likely next Saturday and Sunday with another front moving through the area.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories