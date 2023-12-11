Good Morning, New Orleans! Dry conditions and cool temperatures are in the forecast for these next few days.

Overnight, temperatures have dropped quickly as colder air moves in behind a cold front that passed through over the weekend. It’s freezing on the Northshore. Tomorrow, morning lows are expected to be in the low to mid 30s for the Northshore while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain dip into the low to mid 40s yet again.

Mostly clear conditions are expected to continue Monday as temperatures warm into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Morning lows will likely be in the 30s north and 40s south early Tuesday.

Temperatures are forecast to stay cool through the most of the week with highs only in the low 60s.

Rain chances will stay low for the next few days. Wet weather returns Saturday and Sunday as our next cold front approaches.