Good Morning and a Happy Monday! Chilly weather will stick around for the next few days, but a much colder air mass will move into the region by the end of the week.

High temperatures Monday will only reach the upper 40s to mid 50s as overcast skies and rain prevent much warming. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible in the morning, with more widespread rain in the afternoon and evening.

Rain is expected to continue Monday night into Tuesday morning, with scattered showers lingering through Tuesday afternoon.

Most locations will remain dry Wednesday, but wet weather returns Thursday as another cold front moves in. This system will send a blast of arctic air south, plunging temperatures into the 30s for highs on Friday with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Windy conditions will make it feel much colder.