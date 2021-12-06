Cold overnight and Tuesday, warm Wednesday!

Weather

Happy Monday! It has been a very active weather day today across the WGNO viewing area. Earlier this afternoon on radar, several tornado warnings popped up across Northshore parishes and Mississippi Counties. Now, most rain in our area has weakened in intensity, diminishing severe weather threats.

This weekend and today, highs in the 70s or 80s have been making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right? Well, we’ll have one day of cooler weather Tuesday after a cold front swings through behind these storms.

Again, some temporarily below average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Unlike last night, temperatures will fall into 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south!

Wednesday, we revert back to Spring-like conditions as temperatures will rise into the 70s for highs with increasing humidity. After Tuesday, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s second week with all of these additional rain chances.

Monday

65° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 58°

Tuesday

65° / 61°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 65° 61°

Wednesday

68° / 63°
AM Showers
AM Showers 55% 68° 63°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Showers
Showers 67% 78° 70°

Friday

80° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 72°

Saturday

79° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 79° 48°

Sunday

59° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 59° 46°

