Cold nights on the way

The main story the next couple of days will be the cold temperatures. Temperatures only warm into the low 40s this afternoon with cloudy skies. After that very cold air moves in tonight.

We have a hard freeze warning in effect for many areas north of I-10 including southern Mississippi. These are the spots you need to wrap up the pipes and outdoor faucets along with the plants and pets. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 20s by Saturday morning and again on Sunday morning.

South shore areas are under a freeze warning and it would be a good idea to protect the plants.

After a cold day today we see sun through the weekend but highs will only be in the low to mid 50s.