Cold nights on the way

The main story the next couple of days will be the cold temperatures. Temperatures only warm into the low 40s this afternoon with cloudy skies. After that very cold air moves in tonight.

We have a hard freeze warning in effect for many areas north of I-10 including southern Mississippi. These are the spots you need to wrap up the pipes and outdoor faucets along with the plants and pets. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 20s by Saturday morning and again on Sunday morning.

South shore areas are under a freeze warning and it would be a good idea to protect the plants.

After a cold day today we see sun through the weekend but highs will only be in the low to mid 50s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

43° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 11% 43° 33°

Saturday

49° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 49° 33°

Sunday

53° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 53° 38°

Monday

59° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 59° 52°

Tuesday

59° / 43°
AM Showers
AM Showers 44% 59° 43°

Wednesday

51° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 51° 37°

Thursday

50° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 50° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
38°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy
5%
39°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
5%
41°

42°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
42°

43°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

42°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

38°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
37°

36°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
36°

35°

5 AM
Clear
3%
35°

35°

6 AM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
34°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
35°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
37°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

41°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

