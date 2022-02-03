Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue over the next few hours even though the cold front has moved offshore. It is much more sporadic than earlier today though so additional flooding is not a big concern.

The big story tonight will be the colder air moving in. We are already seeing areas in the 40s out to the west while we still have 60s and 70s ahead of the front. Look for lows to drop all the way down to the low to mid 30s north and mid 30s south on Friday morning.

Friday will be cold and not very pleasant. We are going to see afternoon temperatures only in the low to mid 40s across the area. It will be breezy with northwest winds of 10-15. Expect lingering showers through the day as well which is going to be a very cold rain if you get one.

After tomorrow we finally clear up for a sunny weekend. Temperatures will stay chilly though. Lows Saturday and Sunday morning will mainly be in the upper 20s north with low to mid 30s south. After temperatures will still struggle to get above 50 on Saturday and then will warm into the mid 50s on Sunday.