Happy Saturday! The forecast for your evening will be cool as temperatures reach 60s then 50s before falling quickly after a cold front arrived. Yesterday, we were breaking a record high, topping 81 degrees.



The rain chances disappear on Election Night because the cold front is now east.

Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.