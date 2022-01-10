Cold night tonight ahead!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Monday as a gorgeous one wraps up across southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, another cold front came to town bringing severe thunderstorms across Northshore locations.

Now, we are dealing much cooler air with the theme of sunshine plus clouds.

Sunday broke the record forecast for warmest ever January 9th locally as highs reached 82 degrees. Now, highs are in the 50s. Tonight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and many Northshore spots will flirt with freezing.

Remember the 3P’s: people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 36 degrees for several hours. Pipes will be fine tonight. The forecast for Tuesday will look very similar to today’s. As the week continues, anticipate a gradual warm up.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 42°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 42°

Tuesday

58° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 58° 47°

Wednesday

57° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 57° 45°

Thursday

65° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 65° 47°

Friday

64° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 64° 54°

Saturday

64° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 64° 40°

Sunday

50° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 50° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

4 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News