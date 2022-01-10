Cold night tonight ahead!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Emotions were high at Monday night's meeting between parents of students at St. Rita's school and leaders of the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

The Archdiocese recently announced that three catholic schools will permanently shut their doors at the end of the school year, including St. Rita's.

"It was very disheartening to know that our school was closing and we wasn't even given the opportunity to have a discussion that our school was in danger of closing," said Misty Frye, President of the St. Rita's parent's association.

The Archdiocese cites low enrollment and lack of finances as the reason for the closure. Parents we spoke to say generations of family members have attended the school and they're concerned the students won't be able to afford other catholic schools in the area.

"Most of the kids here are on some type of scholarship and we're not aware if that scholarship is portable. We don't know if we can take that scholarship to another school," said Marcia Freeman, who has two grandchildren who attend St. Rita's.

Freeman's grandson, 11-year-old Jordan Dukes, is a sixth grader at the school. St. Rita's is the fourth school Jordan has attended since he was a child, and he's devastated that the place he's found comfort in is closing for good.

"I was kind of upset because I won't see my friends anymore. What makes it different is that they have an easier education that I can understand," said Dukes.

Parents and students say what adds insult to injury is how abrupt the announcement was.

"They did not tell us about this about this. I didn't hear nothing about this closing and stuff," said Dukes.

St. Rita's families, some breaking down in tears, are desperately trying to save the school that's been serving children in New Orleans for nearly 100 years, but the Archdiocese says 2022 will be the last year St. Rita's will have students in the classroom.