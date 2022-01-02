Cold night on the way

Cold air continues to move in Sunday evening and this is causing winds to pick up quite a bit. Right now we are seeing gusts into the 30s. Temperatures will be dropping into the 30s across the area over the next few hours. This will be the coldest night in quite a while and because of that a freeze warning is in effect for a good portion of the area.

A hard freeze warning is now in effect for areas near the Mississippi border. Temperatures could briefly drop below 28 in these spots.

A freeze warning is in effect for the rest of the area.

Temperatures will range from the upper 20s to low 30s for a good portion of the warning area. We will likely stay just above freezing in the immediate New Orleans area along I-10. It’s a good idea to protect any sensitive plants along with making sure the pets are warm.

Monday will be chilly but sunny with highs only in the low 50s at best. Most of the day will be in the 40s. Look for another cold night Monday night before we start to warm up a bit through the middle of the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

44° / 37°
Cloudy/Wind
Cloudy/Wind 0% 44° 37°

Monday

51° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 51° 40°

Tuesday

62° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 62° 54°

Wednesday

69° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 69° 61°

Thursday

73° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 73° 41°

Friday

57° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 57° 53°

Saturday

72° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 72° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

6 PM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
43°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
42°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
41°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
41°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

40°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
40°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
39°

39°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
39°

39°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
39°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
38°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
39°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
43°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
46°

47°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

