Good Morning, New Orleans! We were waking up today to even colder air outside after a front came through! We are starting out chilly as temperatures remain in the 30s or 40s just above freezing north of Lake Pontchartrain! A Freeze Warning is issued until 9AM this morning.

Daytime highs will still remain in the 60s, but overnight lows will return near freezing across the Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast by tomorrow morning once again! Remember people, pets, and plants!

We’re back to this week’s early pattern of high pressure dominating with quiet conditions! Low dewpoints and winds in the teens have brought about a fire weather concern, too, so be mindful!

A warming trend will begin tomorrow afternoon after lunch and continue into the weekend.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Have a great week!