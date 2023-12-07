Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up today to freezing temperatures across a few spots. This is short-lived before a quick warm-up heading into the weekend.

Overnight, temperatures have dropped from the upper 40s to the mid 40s for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain. Colder conditions have hit the Northshore and South Mississippi where multiple spots are near freezing. Frost is possible before and shortly after sunrise north of the I-10/I-12 corridor.

Temperatures begin to rebound Thursday as highs return to the mid 60s. Low to mid 70s are in the forecast for Friday as clouds and humid air begin to filter into the region.

Saturday looks to be warm with highs in the upper 70s and there is a high rain chance, but mainly for the overnight timeframe. A couple of spotty showers are possible during the day Saturday but the bulk of the rain and storms are forecast to move through between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

Once the wet weather clears and the cold front passes through, cooler and drier conditions are expected once again. Highs on Monday will only be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.