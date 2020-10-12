Talk about a Tale of Two Seasons! Earlier today, high temperatures across New Orleans reached 88 degrees, but another cold front will roll through again tomorrow to lower humidity!



Fog may be becoming an issue tonight until early Monday, nonetheless, few storms will accompany the boundary.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, temperatures remain steady as residents wake up with 60s outside while Southshore residents wake up with 70s.



Dry air will be behind this air mass, sticking around for foreseeable days ahead! Climate Prediction Center outlooks show conditions stay below average during your upcoming weekend! We have one more arriving late Thursday, and this is when it feels like Fall once more!



Our highs forecasts for late week until next Sunday equate to tonight’s lows: 70s!



Remember, Hurricane Season 2020 does not end until November 30th. We are closely watching one disturbance for formation potential near the western Caribbean Sea.

Right now, this is no immanent concern here locally but worth keeping an eye on based off of its medium development potential!



Enjoy an incredibly welcome forecast for minimal rain plus quiet, seasonal conditions after last week’s chaos!