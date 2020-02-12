Cold front tonight with big changes

One more warm and muggy day on the way for Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Winds are going to be strong around 20 out of the south with spotty showers through the day.

Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through the day. Some areas could reach 80 by the afternoon. In general we will see mid 70s still this evening as well.

The band of storms with the front will move through around midnight to 3:00 AM. There is a slight chance of strong to severe storms with that but this would be isolated. Expect some locally heavy downpours though with lightning.

After that cooler and drier air moves in over the next couple of days.

Look for upper 30s by Friday morning and only upper 50s by Friday afternoon. Much cooler to wrap up the week.

Wednesday

78° / 57°
Cloudy and windy with some morning fog
Cloudy and windy with some morning fog 20% 78° 57°

Thursday

60° / 45°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 60° 45°

Friday

59° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 47°

Saturday

65° / 57°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 65° 57°

Sunday

69° / 62°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 69° 62°

Monday

76° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 67°

Tuesday

77° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 58°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

70°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

69°

2 AM
Rain
90%
69°

66°

3 AM
Rain
90%
66°

63°

4 AM
Rain
80%
63°

62°

5 AM
Rain
80%
62°

60°

6 AM
Rain
70%
60°

59°

7 AM
Showers
60%
59°

