Cold front tonight with big changes

One more warm and muggy day on the way for Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Winds are going to be strong around 20 out of the south with spotty showers through the day.

Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through the day. Some areas could reach 80 by the afternoon. In general we will see mid 70s still this evening as well.

The band of storms with the front will move through around midnight to 3:00 AM. There is a slight chance of strong to severe storms with that but this would be isolated. Expect some locally heavy downpours though with lightning.

After that cooler and drier air moves in over the next couple of days.

Look for upper 30s by Friday morning and only upper 50s by Friday afternoon. Much cooler to wrap up the week.