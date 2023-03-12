Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible this evening as a cold front moves across the region.

Only light to moderate rainfall is expected as the overall severe weather threat remains low. Any rain in the area should clear out by midnight, but cloud cover is expected to stick around through Monday.

A cooler and drier air mass is set to move in for the next few days. Highs Monday through Wednesday are expected to only reach the mid 60s.

Warmer weather returns Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 70s, but another cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend.