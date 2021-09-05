Cold front to steer possible Gulf disturbance east late week

It will be another very hot day Sunday across much of the WGNO viewing area. A Heat Advisory continues to remain in effect until 6PM with index values between 100-106 degrees. Please be intentional in staying as cool as you possibly can.



Rain chances will remain tough to come by aside from right along the coast during peak daytime heating.

Still, a flood warning is issued across parts of the Northshore and our Mississippi Counties.



This is primarily for the Pearl River at Minor Flood Stage. Remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown” if encountering flooded roadways



Rain chances will remain low throughout your Labor Day Weekend, but we are closely watching Invest 91L near the Yucatán Peninsula.



I am closely watching the forecast for mid-week as a small area of unorganized storms brings heightened rain chances in Mexico before moving north. Right now, this is something worth keeping up with but not stressing over. Since last Friday, the National Hurricane Center has not increased development chances whatsoever. There is a 0% chance this develops over the next 2 days and still only a 30% chance it develops over the next 5 days. Regardless of steering, our environment will not allow a rapidly strengthening hurricane like it did last week given chopped up Gulf of Mexico water, wind shear and dry air. A cold front on its way late week will steer this Gulf moisture east, likely closer to Alabama’s coastline or Florida’s coastline, increasing rain chances there. Models are not ageeing on any development, which is always a good sign. We certainly do not need any more rain in WGNO’s viewing area, much less another storm. This does not concern me, so please continue focusing only on your clean up efforts, and I will keep you posted. Do not worry about what might become Mindy. If anything, anticipate a potential low end tropical storm or rainmaker along this farther east Gulf Coast region. The system will not be a big deal elsewhere and only would be here as a result of so much damage throughout southeast Louisiana. Here tonight to bring you the latest!

Hurricane Larry is also not a threat here locally or across the United States as a whole.



Join us online on WGNO.com and during our 5PM and 10PM newscasts.