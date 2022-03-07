Temperatures have stayed warm for most of Monday with highs topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

For New Orleans, we have stayed just a few degrees shy of the record high temperature of 83 degrees set back in 1974.

Isolated showers moving across the area should come to an end for the most part this evening, before more rain moves in on Tuesday.

We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Rain chances rise to about 50% on Tuesday and to between 80% and 90% on Wednesday. Some of the showers on Wednesday may have heavier downpours and a few strong wind gusts, but the overall severe weather threat is low.