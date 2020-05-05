Cold front on the way tonight

The first of two cold fronts will move through overnight heading in to Wednesday morning.

The first of two cold fronts will move through overnight heading in to Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be warm out ahead of it.

Look for most of the area in the upper 80s close to 90 this afternoon. We will also see heat index values 90 or above through much of the afternoon.

As the front approaches there will be a slight chance of rain.

The Futurecast shows the chance for these spotty showers. More significant rain will stay west of our area, but a few showers will develop in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

After the front moves through look for a beautiful day with lower humidity for Wednesday and Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 89° 69°

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 63°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 80° 67°

Friday

86° / 60°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 86° 60°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 73° 60°

Sunday

77° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 77° 62°

Monday

82° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

