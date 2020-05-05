Cold front on the way tonight

The first of two cold fronts will move through overnight heading in to Wednesday morning.

Look for most of the area in the upper 80s close to 90 this afternoon. We will also see heat index values 90 or above through much of the afternoon.

As the front approaches there will be a slight chance of rain.

The Futurecast shows the chance for these spotty showers. More significant rain will stay west of our area, but a few showers will develop in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

After the front moves through look for a beautiful day with lower humidity for Wednesday and Thursday.