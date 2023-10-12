NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans, and a Happy Thursday! Yesterday was, by far, our most active forecast for the week. Rain has ended, and winds have died down since the overnight hours. A wind advisory is no longer in effect, but coastal flood warnings are flying just a while longer.

Today will be much nicer with partly cloudy skies and mid to upper 70s. Expect a warm day on Friday as we get back into the mid-80s ahead of the next cold front. It looks like Saturday will also be in the low 80s even though the front pushes through that morning. Look for breezy conditions with low humidity on Saturday.

After that, a cooler air mass moves in. Temperatures will only be in the mid-70s Sunday and low 70s Monday with overnight lows back in the 40s and 50s across the area.

