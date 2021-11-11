Cold front on the way this Veterans Day!

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” he said at a red carpet celebration for the show Monday night.