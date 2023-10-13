NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans, and a Happy Friday!

Today will be much nicer with partly cloudy skies and mid to upper 80s. Expect a warm day on Saturday as we stay in the 80s ahead of this next cold front pushing through early tomorrow morning. Look for breezy conditions with low humidity on Saturday, as well. We’ll have a comfortable breeze with winds gusting into the teens and twenties.

After that, a cooler air mass moves in. Temperatures will only be in the mid-70s Sunday and low 70s Monday with overnight lows back in the 40s and 50s across the area. We’ll really for these impacts making their presence known next week.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories