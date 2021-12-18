Cold front on its way Saturday!

The forecast for your Saturday will be warm as temperatures reach upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.

Rain chances return today to late weekend and next week.

Anticipate a number of localized heavy downpours in WGNO’s viewing area this afternoon to tonight on radar.

Once again, a line of storms will roll through Saturday. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms, so have ways to receive warning information in case anything is issued.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

