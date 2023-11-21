NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rain has ended Tuesday morning except for a few sprinkles here and there through the day. The cold front is still back to the west though and won’t move through until later this morning. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s with humid conditions ahead of the front. Once it pushes through winds will pick up out of the northwest and drier air will filter in.

Look for lots of cloud cover and cool weather through the rest of the week. We will see lows generally in the 40s with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through Friday.

A weak system in the Gulf will bring a few showers across the area late Thursday and Thursday night. Rainfall amounts will be very low though. We could see another chance of showers by the end of the weekend.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts