Cold front moving in shortly!

Happy Saturday! The forecast for your afternoon will be warm as temperatures reach 70s before falling after a cold front arrives. Yesterday, we were breaking a record high, topping 81 degrees.



The rain chances stick around on Election Day out ahead of this cold front before ending shortly, thereafter.



Once again, a line of storms rolls through early Saturday afternoon on radar. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

