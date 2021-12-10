Cold front moving in Saturday

Temperatures will not be cooling down much overnight thanks to the humidity and southerly winds. Look for upper 60s north and low 70s south by Saturday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the coastal Mississippi counties tonight so be careful in those spots. That goes until 9 AM Saturday.

The main story Saturday will be the cold front moving through the area. Look for a warm and breezy day ahead of the front with upper 70s for highs. Showers and storms will move in during the late morning and afternoon time frames.

There is a low end chance of severe weather with these storms with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Once the front pushes through cooler and drier weather will move in for Saturday night and Sunday. Look for lows in the 40s and 50s Sunday morning followed by mid 60s for highs on Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 73°
Fair
Fair 0% 73° 73°

Saturday

78° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 78° 52°

Sunday

64° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 64° 57°

Monday

73° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 73° 65°

Tuesday

75° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 75° 67°

Wednesday

76° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 76° 66°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
78°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

1 PM
Rain
81%
78°

69°

2 PM
Showers
56%
69°

68°

3 PM
Showers
40%
68°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
65°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
64°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
60°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
60°

