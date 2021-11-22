Cold front moving in later today

Rain is ending early Monday morning and we are going to be waiting on a cold front to get here later in the day. This front will bring in a brief shot of colder air for tonight and Tuesday.

Look for winds to pick up by later in the morning as the front moves through. We will see those out of the north at 15-20 by early afternoon. Skies will clear out by this afternoon as temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight it will get chilly.

Look for upper 30s on the north shore by Tuesday morning. We will have low to mid 40s on the south shore. Tuesday will stay chilly with highs only in the low 60s.

We do start to warm back up with low 70s Wednesday. Right now Thanksgiving looks good with mid 70s and possibly a few showers Thursday night as another front moves through.