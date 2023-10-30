NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Big changes are underway across the area and we will see an early taste of winter over the next couple of days. A cold front is currently moving across the state bringing an end to the above normal temperatures.

Much colder and windy weather will move in for the middle of the week. Tuesday expect temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s through the afternoon with windy conditions. Gusts will top out in the mid 30s so prepare for a cold Halloween.

By Wednesday morning we will see lows down into the mid 30s across the northern half of the area. Thursday looks to be the coldest morning. Depending on winds we could see some areas approach freezing north of I-12.

A few showers will be possible Tuesday morning but in general dry conditions will continue so please be aware of the high fire danger across the area.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts