Cold front just in time for holiday shopping!

Happy Thanksgiving! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrives overnight with one more cold front coming to town. Right now, there are a few quick, passing showers on radar. You’ll need the umbrella for more than second lining on the way to tonight’s Saints Game.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 50s across many spots then 40s return north of Lake Ponchartrain!

Today, we were a bit warmer than yesterday! This warming trend will not continue after today! Highs fall back into the 60s as we finish off the month and welcome December. Rain chances will be tough to come by!

