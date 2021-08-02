Cold front impacting forecast for Tuesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening on this Monday! The forecast for early August across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was no longer extreme with dangerous heat as a result of intense storms today to keep temperatures cooler in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within 80s only after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area for many consecutive days. Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. This is quite a change from yesterday’s high of 97!

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread, so near 80% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front will makes it way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up.

Beyond Tuesday, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! We are just monitoring one wave off of Africa’s coast with low development potential.

More information on WGNO.com will be available during Good Morning New Orleans, so join in!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Cold front impacting forecast for Tuesday!

Starting August on a cooler note!

Lower temperatures and higher rain chances on the way!

Locally heavy rain today

Less heat and more rain to start the week

Cold front in the forecast for Monday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 78°

Wednesday

91° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 78°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 79°

Friday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 89° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 91° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
81°

81°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
81°

80°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
80°

80°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers
48%
80°

79°

5 AM
Showers
60%
79°

79°

6 AM
Rain
76%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
58%
79°

79°

8 AM
Showers
58%
79°

80°

9 AM
Showers
58%
80°

81°

10 AM
Showers
58%
81°

82°

11 AM
Showers
58%
82°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
82°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
83°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
83°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
84°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

82°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News