Cold front impacting forecast for Tuesday!

Good evening on this Monday! The forecast for early August across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was no longer extreme with dangerous heat as a result of intense storms today to keep temperatures cooler in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within 80s only after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area for many consecutive days. Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. This is quite a change from yesterday’s high of 97!

This evening and much of the coming week, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread, so near 80% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front will makes it way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up.

Beyond Tuesday, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

Open waters currently stay quiet with minimal Gulf development potential into next week, so some great news there! We are just monitoring one wave off of Africa’s coast with low development potential.

More information on WGNO.com will be available during Good Morning New Orleans, so join in!