Warm and muggy weather will continue through tonight before our next cold front moves in. This front has the chance to bring rain and storms across the area, although at the moment this looks like a very thin line with mainly low rainfall amounts. Some areas may not even receive any rain. Look for this to move through around sunrise Friday morning.

Behind the front look for cooler and drier weather to move in. Winds will be blustery on Friday. Highs through the weekend will still be in the mid to upper 70s but it will feel cooler thanks to the lower humidity. Nights will be much nicer as temperatures drop into the 50s for lows. A few spots to the north may see the upper 40s. It will feel much more seasonable for this time of year.

We start to warm back up on Monday with the chance for a few spotty showers.