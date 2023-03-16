A big cold front will be moving across the area Friday morning with big changes behind it. Expect warm conditions tonight with lows in the 60s ahead of the front and breezy southerly winds around 10-15.

Friday a line of storms will move through mid to late morning and early afternoon. There is a low end chance for severe weather with this but it doesn’t look likely. Expect locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Have a way to get warnings just in case. Winds will pick up behind the front out of the north as colder weather moves in. We will see low 70s early in the day but only low 60s later on. A few showers will be possible through the afternoon as well.

Saturday does not look pleasant. Expect temperatures to struggle to get out of the low 50s with blustery northerly winds. We also have the chance for a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Sunday will be drier but still cool with mid 50s.

Temperatures at night will get colder as well. Expect lows in the low to mid 40s Saturday morning with mid to upper 30s to low 40s Sunday morning.

At this point models have been trending colder on Monday morning which looks to be the coldest. Expect areas north of the lakes to see low 30s with a light freeze and/or frost possible. South shore will see mid to upper 30s to low 40s.