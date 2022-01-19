Cold Front Eve! Bundle up Thursday!

Happy Wednesday as a warmer one continues across southeast Louisiana. Another cold front will race to town bringing possible severe threats overnight west, then the arctic blast follows. We have another one on its way in these next 24 hours.



Enjoy this warmer forecast for tonight before temperatures plummet.

Storms coming to town late tonight from Texas and west Louisiana will continue weakening in intensity before arriving here. Much colder air filters in Thursday with 50s early, then 40s by late afternoon. Today, we topped out in the 70s for comparison. Tomorrow to early Friday, our forecast will be similar to this past Sunday’s. Overnight Thursday, the 30s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots will flirt with 30s right around freezing again, feeling even colder. Rain chances are certainly in the forecast, as well, so we’ll keep you posted about a possible freezing rain event materializing into early Friday. Right now, this is looking pretty fringe with warm air aloft and at the surface, so anything that does fall would likely lead to very minimal accumulation on the ground. I am most concerned with elevated surfaces such as bridges if anything. You need a combination on temperatures under freezing and falling moisture to see this low threat develop. The areas that may see either sleet or rain are west and north of Lake Pontchartrain.

After tonight. remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc. The forecast for tomorrow will be active. As the week continues, anticipate a cold rain for now into your weekend.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!