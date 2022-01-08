Cold Front Eve!

Happy Saturday as a damp one continues across southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, we were dealing with cold temperatures and clouds, too, to make it less warm throughout Southshore locations. This afternoon on radar, storms moved northeast from the coast.

Temperatures now remain in the 60s, and we topped out about 68 with breezy conditions. Tonight, anticipate a much warmer one than we were dealing with 24 hours ago. Most spots will remain in the 60s as 70s return early Sunday morning.

Yet another front will make its way to town late Sunday. Tomorrow, anticipate conditions near 80 once factoring in humidity for your feels like temperatures. We’ll see additional rain chances late out ahead of the front. Once again, Monday, temperatures drop back into the low 60s for highs with 50s and 40s overnight. Sunshine will be the theme by Tuesday with much cooler weather. We are just on a rollercoaster ride again this coming week.

Tune in for more information on WGNO News after the NFL game.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

64° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 64° 65°

Sunday

79° / 50°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 56% 79° 50°

Monday

56° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 56° 43°

Tuesday

57° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 57° 47°

Wednesday

59° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 59° 48°

Thursday

66° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 66° 53°

Friday

67° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 67° 60°

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
69°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
70°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
71°

71°

5 AM
Showers
42%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
71°

70°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
70°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
74°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
75°

76°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

