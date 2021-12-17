Cold Front Eve!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning! The forecast for your Friday will be warm as temperatures reach upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued until 9AM Friday morning, so maintain caution on the roads while driving. We’ll likely see another one tonight to early Saturday. Rain chances return today to late weekend and next week.

Anticipate a few localized heavy downpours in the western portion of WGNO’s viewing area this afternoon on radar.

Once again, a line of storms will roll through Saturday. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk for severe thunderstorms, so some good news in comparison on last weekend.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 74° 69°

Saturday

78° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 78° 54°

Sunday

59° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 59° 49°

Monday

55° / 47°
Showers
Showers 62% 55° 47°

Tuesday

58° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 58° 48°

Wednesday

63° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 63° 51°

Thursday

71° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 71° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
22%
74°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
72°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
71°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
76°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News