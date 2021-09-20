Cold front coming just in time for the official start of fall!

Happy Monday! Again, we have seen all of the above today across southeast Louisiana with sunshine and rain at times! There will be minimal additional rain chances in our forecast for the evening timeframe across much of WGNO’s viewing area.

Rain chances return again on Tuesday, too, and several coastal parishes may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to additional localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers tonight to Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s if not 90 but feeling warmer with humidity factored in!

Mid-week, we FINALLY see a cold front moving through! This will bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of your week. Right now, Wednesday looks like the day this will move through, so you can start decorating for Fall shortly. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at that point with overnight lows reaching the 60s and maybe even some upper 50s! Sunshine will be the theme all weekend! We have much to look forward to!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 75°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 87° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 80° 63°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 77° 63°

Friday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 77° 63°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 80° 65°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 82° 67°

Hourly Forecast

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

10 PM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

11 PM
Clear
3%
78°

78°

12 AM
Clear
3%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
5%
77°

77°

2 AM
Clear
8%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
76°

76°

5 AM
Clear
12%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
19%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
21%
79°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
24%
82°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
23%
84°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
86°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
86°

86°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
85°

