Cold front brings fall back to town later this week!

Happy Sunday! Low rain chances, unseasonal heat, and clouds are back once again in your forecast for these next few afternoons. Yesterday, we were far warmer than usual during late October!

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with 70s south!

Mid week, we see a nother pattern change with one more real cold front moving through, bringing fall back again in southeast Louisiana. At that point, heavy downpours could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way you can receive warning information on hand. This is also likely posing widespread severe threats with damagining winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible.

Already, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2/5 Slight Risk for much of Louisiana’s, Mississippi’s, Alabama’s, and Florida’s Gulf Coast region. Severe storms will likely accompany the boundary pushing through Wednesday morning through afternoon before it continues pushing east.

The weather behind it will be beautiful and far more fall-like just in time for Halloween. At that point, 50s and 60s finally return once again, so something to celebrate!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 82° 73°

Monday

86° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 86° 69°

Tuesday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 83° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 65°

Thursday

75° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 75° 59°

Friday

69° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 69° 58°

Saturday

71° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 71° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
19%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
2%
84°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
85°

