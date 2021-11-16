Cold front arrives Thursday!

Happy Tuesday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right? Well, a pattern change arrived Thursday, Friday with two fronts coming to town. We have another cold front in this Thursday’s forecast.

Finally, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 50s and 60s across many spots.

Today, we are a bit warmer than yesterday! This warming trend will not continue much of your week! Warmer highs are the theme reaching 70s with overnight lows dipping into 50s or 60s.

