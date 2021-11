Cold front arrives first thing Monday!

Happy Sunday! We have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with peaks of sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Well, another pattern change arrives overnight Monday with one more cold front coming to town.

Again, some more traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 60s across many spots then 50s return north of Lake Ponchartrain!

Today, we were a bit warmer than yesterday! This warming trend will continue much of your week! Highs fall back into the 60s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before temperatures warm up again on Thanksgiving. Rain chances will be tough to come by!

