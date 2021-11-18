Cold front approaching with much cooler weather by tonight

The cold front is moving between Alexandria and Baton Rouge late Thursday morning. We have temperatures in the mid to upper 70s ahead of it with low to mid 50s behind it. That cooler air will continue to move into our area overnight and into Friday.

Look for some spotty showers along the front as it moves through this afternoon. Once it passes winds will pick up out of the north and be breezy through the night. Expect lows in the low to mid 40s north by Friday morning with upper 40s to low 50s south.

Friday will be dry and cooler with mid 60s. After that we start to warm up some through the weekend with mid to upper 70s by Sunday ahead of the next front coming in Sunday night. That system will bring another shot of cool air for early next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 76° 52°

Friday

65° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 53°

Saturday

73° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 73° 63°

Sunday

76° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 76° 56°

Monday

63° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 63° 47°

Tuesday

60° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 53°

Wednesday

72° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 72° 61°

Humidity

